SAM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,190,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. 5,015,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

