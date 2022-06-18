Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 10.7%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.16. 37,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,630,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,984,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.