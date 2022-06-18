Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 503,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,986. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

