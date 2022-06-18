Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €108.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($143.75) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €97.28 ($101.33) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($76.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.61.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

