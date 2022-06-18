SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $117.50 Average PT from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $93.00 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

