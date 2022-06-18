Sarcophagus Price Down 52.3% Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $731,113.84 and $1,300.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $694.48 or 0.03899204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00134580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00100597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

