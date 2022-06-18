Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,540,136 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

