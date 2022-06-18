Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

