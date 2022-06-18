Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 152,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

