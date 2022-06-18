Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
