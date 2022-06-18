Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.