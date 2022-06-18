Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

