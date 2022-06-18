ScPrime Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $4,665.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003995 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,930,876 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

