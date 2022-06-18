ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,258.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $12,258.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003915 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,917,464 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.