SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.72. 280,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,458. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

