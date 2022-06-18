Security Financial Services INC. Invests $379,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.