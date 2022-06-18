Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $49.59 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

