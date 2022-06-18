Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 178,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 123,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

