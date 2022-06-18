Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $254,457.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $254,457.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,572,370,453 coins and its circulating supply is 9,484,428,796 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

