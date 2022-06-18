Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $71,833.24 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $71,833.24 and $1,336.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

