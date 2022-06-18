Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Decreases By 17.4%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,601 shares of company stock worth $7,306,481. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 1,837,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

