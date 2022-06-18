Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 28.6%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

