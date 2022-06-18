Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Increases By 23.4%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.