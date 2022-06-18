Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Rises By 27.0%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 123,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

