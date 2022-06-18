Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Grows By 28.1%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,785,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

