Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Declines By 17.5%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.7 days.

Shares of CTTOF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

