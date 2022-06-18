Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Decreases By 18.3%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GBRGW remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

