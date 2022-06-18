Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Decreases By 21.1%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of HTLZF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

