Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAACW) Increases By 23.7%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAACW opened at $0.16 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

