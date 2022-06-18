Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases By 33.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

BSJS stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

