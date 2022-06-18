Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Drops By 16.2%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.