Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Declines By 18.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 131,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 45,517,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,078,584. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

