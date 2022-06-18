Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Increases By 30.3%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

