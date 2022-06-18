Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 16.8%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 243,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period.

