Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 16.8%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.
