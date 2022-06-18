Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Decreases By 17.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 621,260 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 9,749,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

