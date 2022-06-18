Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
