Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.31.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.