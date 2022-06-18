Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Trading Down 5.7%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.08. Approximately 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Siltronic from €96.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siltronic from €110.00 ($114.58) to €100.00 ($104.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Siltronic to €95.00 ($98.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Siltronic from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $467.89 million during the quarter.

About Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

