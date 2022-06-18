Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 1,736,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,482. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

