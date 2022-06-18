Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,202,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,355. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

