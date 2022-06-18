Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

