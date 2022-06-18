Skrumble Network Trading Down 29.4% This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $305,688.16 and $15,519.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

