Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.30 and last traded at C$24.36, with a volume of 63918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.64.

ZZZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a market cap of C$911.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.