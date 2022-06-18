Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.