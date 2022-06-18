Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,740 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $868,532.01.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86.
SNAP opened at $12.42 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
