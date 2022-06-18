Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,740 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $868,532.01.

On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86.

SNAP opened at $12.42 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

