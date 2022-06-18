Societe Generale Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Atos has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

