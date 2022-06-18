Somerset Trust Co Acquires 253 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

