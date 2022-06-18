Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

NYSE PSX traded down $5.99 on Friday, hitting $90.51. 14,917,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

