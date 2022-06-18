Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. 9,326,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.