Somerset Trust Co Purchases 507 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 994,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

