Somerset Trust Co Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

NYSE CI traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $244.52. 3,822,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

